Mumbai This Weekend: From A Bhakti Concert To A Classic Car Rally, 5 Events To Check Out |

Looking for plans in Mumbai this weekend? From an immersive musical experience and a vintage car showcase to a stand-up comedy show and a heritage walk, the city has something for everyone. Whether you want to explore Mumbai's history, enjoy live entertainment or catch a sporting event, here are five activities to add to your weekend itinerary.

1. AUM – The Soul Connect Concert

If you are looking for a musical experience with a spiritual touch, AUM – The Soul Connect Concert promises an immersive evening centred on sound, music and collective energy. Designed to inspire and rejuvenate, the concert aims to offer audiences an experience that goes beyond conventional live performances.

When: Sunday, November 22

Where: Aditya Birla Theatre, Mumbai

2. Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

Car enthusiasts can head to Taj Lands End for the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally, celebrating the automobile brand's rich heritage. The showcase features rare and iconic models, including the 300Sc, of which only 49 units were manufactured, along with several generations of the SL and S-Class. A Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance-winning 630K is also among the highlights. The carefully restored vehicles offer a glimpse into the brand's history of engineering, design and craftsmanship.

When: Saturday, November 21, from 11 AM

Where: Taj Lands End, Mumbai

3. Ravi Gupta Live – 'Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta'

Make room for some laughter this weekend as comedian Ravi Gupta brings his new stand-up show, Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, to Mumbai. The performance is a chance to enjoy an evening of live comedy and unwind with friends or family.

When: Saturday, November 21

Where: YB Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai

4. Indian Padel Academy Juniors Cup

The second edition of the Indian Padel Academy Juniors Cup is bringing young padel talent together for a three-day sporting event. Organised by the McDonald's Indian Padel Academy and powered by PadelPark India, the tournament will feature players across Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 and Ultimate Cup categories. It offers young athletes an opportunity to compete, gain match experience and develop their skills.

When: November 20–22, 2026

Where: 7Padel St. Andrews, Bandra, Mumbai

5. Banganga Heritage Walk

Take a break from the city's usual weekend rush and explore the historic Banganga temple precinct. This two-hour guided walk along Walkeshwar Road takes visitors around the sacred tank and its main shrines while introducing lesser-known details and stories that may escape a casual visit. It is a great opportunity to discover a different side of Mumbai's cultural heritage.

When: Sunday, November 22

Where: Walkeshwar Road, Mumbai

Booking: Register through the Khaki Tours website.

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