Not Bali Or Maldives, South Goa's Palolem Beach Ranked As Asia's Best And World's Sixth Top Coastal Destination To Visit |

Travellers looking for a stunning beach holiday may not have to travel as far as Bali or the Maldives. South Goa's Palolem Beach has earned international recognition after being named Asia's best beach in Beach.com's Global Beach Index 2026. Ranking sixth among the world's 25 best beaches, Palolem was also the only Asian destination to feature in the global top 25, putting Goa firmly on the international travel map.

The ranking comes at a particularly interesting time, as Goa enters its peak tourist season. Known for its crescent-shaped shoreline, turquoise waters and relaxed atmosphere, Palolem offers a quieter alternative to some of the more crowded beaches in the state.

How Did Palolem Beach Make It To The Global Top 10?

According to Beach.com, its Global Beach Index 2026 evaluated destinations using expert nominations, thousands of visitor reviews and NASA data examining water colour and clarity. The index also considered 18 standardised parameters, including popularity, public sentiment, accessibility and climate.

Palolem reportedly has close to 30,000 visitor reviews and received top marks from experts for its natural beauty, amenities, water quality and overall experience. Its strong performance across these factors helped it secure the sixth position globally.

What Makes Palolem Beach Special?

Set in a picturesque bay bordered by headlands, Palolem is known for its relatively calm waters, making it a popular choice for swimming. Small islets towards its northern end and nearby backwaters add to its scenic appeal.

Unlike the busier stretches of North Goa, the beach has retained much of its laid-back character. Beach shacks, quaint eateries, yoga centres and wellness retreats offer visitors a mix of relaxation and activities. Travellers can also explore the surrounding coastline and enjoy kayaking and other water-based experiences, subject to local conditions.

Best Time To Visit Palolem Beach

While the index notes that Palolem enjoys favourable beach weather throughout the year, Beach.com recommends March to May for an optimal experience. However, travellers planning a visit should also consider Goa's seasonal weather and local sea conditions before heading out.

With this global recognition, Palolem has another reason to feature on every beach lover's travel bucket list.