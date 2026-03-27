'London Bridge In Kharghar': Unique Exhibition In Navi Mumbai Features Disneyland Street & Cherry Blossom Attractions; Know Location & When To Visit | Instagram @iamdipika_14

Mumbaikars looking for a unique outing now have a new attraction to explore as a one-of-its-kind carnival exhibition is opening in Kharghar. Titled as a global-themed experience, the exhibition recreates iconic international landmarks and vibrant streets, right in the heart of the city.

Organised by DJ Amusement, the exhibition features stunning replicas and themed setups, including the famous London Bridge, picturesque European-style streets, and even a dreamy Disneyland-inspired street experience.

Adding to the visual charm are cherry blossom-themed installations and aesthetic photobooths, making it a hotspot for photography lovers and families alike.

The event goes beyond just visuals, offering a full-fledged carnival atmosphere with rides, games, food stalls and interactive zones suitable for visitors of all age groups. Whether you’re looking for fun activities, Instagram-worthy backdrops or a casual evening outing, the exhibition promises a mix of entertainment and immersive experiences.

Location & Timings

The carnival is set up at Sector 15, opposite D-Mart, near the metro station in Kharghar, making it easily accessible for visitors across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Timings: Open daily from 5 PM to 10 PM

Blending global aesthetics with a festive vibe, this exhibition is quickly becoming a must-visit attraction for those seeking something different in the city.

Events in Mumbai this weekend:

If you’re in Mumbai this weekend, get ready for a packed lineup of music, fitness and cultural experiences. From high-energy concerts to scenic runs and intimate music gatherings, the city has something for everyone between March 27 and 29, 2026.