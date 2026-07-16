Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Flaunts Luxurious Audemars Piguet Watch Worth $86,200 During Argentina Vs England FIFA Semi-Final

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo Flaunts Luxurious Audemars Piguet Watch Worth $86,200 During Arjentina Vs England FIFA Semi-Final |

As Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, another familiar face in the stands caught the internet's attention. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was seen passionately cheering alongside their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, while making a subtle yet luxurious fashion statement with an eye-catching designer timepiece worth $86,200 (approximately ₹83.26 lakh).

Antonela embraced a classic match-day look by sporting Argentina's iconic national team jersey paired with crisp white trousers. Keeping the rest of her styling understated, she accessorised with sparkling statement earrings, allowing one standout accessory to steal the spotlight, her luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph.

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The premium timepiece features a 42mm stainless steel case and a striking light blue "Méga Tapisserie" dial, perfectly complementing Argentina's signature blue-and-white colours. Equipped with an integrated automatic flyback chronograph movement. The elegant watch carries an estimated market value of $86,200 (around ₹83.26 lakh).

In the mega clash, the defending champions produced a remarkable late comeback after trailing England for most of the second half. Two dramatic goals in the closing stages secured a memorable 2-1 victory, keeping alive their dream of successfully defending the FIFA World Cup title.

With the win, Argentina has officially booked its place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, where it will face Spain in what promises to be one of the most anticipated title clashes in recent World Cup history. Spain sealed its place in the summit clash after defeating France 2-0 in the other semi-final.