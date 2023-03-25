‘Lights off’ at 8.30 pm today; read to know the reason | FPJ

‘Earth Hour’ is an annual global event that takes place on the last Saturday of March, and this year, it falls on March 25 at 8.30 pm local time. Millions of supporters from more than 190 countries and territories are expected to participate.

This symbolic act, known as the ‘lights off’ moment, unites people worldwide in a show of support for the planet and serves as a reminder of the environmental issues facing us.

The 'Earth Hour' encourages people to switch off all lights and electrical appliances for an hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time. Governments and companies also participate by turning off non-essential lights in their buildings, monuments, and landmarks to raise awareness about the impact of energy consumption on our planet and promote awareness of climate change challenges and energy conservation.

History

The concept of Earth Hour originated in 2007, when the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Sydney and its partners launched a symbolic lights-out event in Australia to raise awareness about climate change. The inaugural observance was held on March 31, 2007, at 7:30 pm local time in Sydney, where people were encouraged to turn off their lights for an hour.

The following year, the event gained international recognition and was celebrated on March 29, 2008, with millions of people from around the world participating. Since then, the popularity of Earth Hour has continued to grow, and it is now celebrated annually on the last Saturday of March.

Significance

The Earth Hour event has grown significantly since its inception and now boasts supporters from global nations, all coming together to take action for a better future for our planet and its inhabitants.

Earth Hour aims to inspire individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to take meaningful action to protect the environment and create a sustainable future for all.