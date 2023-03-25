Planning for summer vacation? Visit these 7 world's most beautiful waterfalls

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023
Victoria Falls: is located on the Zambezi River in Southern Africa; on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe
Niagara Falls: is located on the border between Canada and the USA
Angel Falls: is the world's highest waterfall; located in Venezuela's Canaima National Park, South America
Seljalandsfoss Waterfall: is located on the South coast of Iceland. Here, visitors can walk behind the waterfall and enjoy the view
Plitvice Lakes Waterfalls: is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Croatia
Iguazu Falls: is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is located on the border between Argentina and Brazil. It is considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world
Gullfoss Waterfall: is located in Southwest Iceland
