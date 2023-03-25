Planning for summer vacation? Visit these 7 world's most beautiful waterfalls

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023

Victoria Falls: is located on the Zambezi River in Southern Africa; on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe

Encyclopedia Britannica

Niagara Falls: is located on the border between Canada and the USA

Niagara Falls State Park

Angel Falls: is the world's highest waterfall; located in Venezuela's Canaima National Park, South America

Wikipedia

Seljalandsfoss Waterfall: is located on the South coast of Iceland. Here, visitors can walk behind the waterfall and enjoy the view

Flashpacking Family

Plitvice Lakes Waterfalls: is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Croatia

Love & Olive Oil

Iguazu Falls: is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is located on the border between Argentina and Brazil. It is considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

Travel Awaits

Gullfoss Waterfall: is located in Southwest Iceland

Guide to Iceland

Thanks For Reading!

