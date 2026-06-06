'Life I Dreamt About': Anaya Bangar Stuns In Silk Saree To Celebrate Pride Month At Mumbai Event |

Indian cricketer, social media personality and LGBTQIA+ advocate Anaya Bangar recently attended a Pride Month celebration in Mumbai, where she made a striking appearance in a graceful silk saree paired with a sleeveless designer blouse. The elegant look, combined with her heartfelt message on inclusion and acceptance, quickly caught the attention of netizens.

Sharing glimpses from the event on social media, Anaya described the occasion as the "life I dreamt about," reflecting on how far she has come in her personal journey. Her traditional ensemble featured a lustrous silk drape that exuded timeless elegance, while the intricately designed blouse added a contemporary touch to the look. Keeping her styling refined, she accessorised the outfit with statement jewellery and soft glam makeup, perfectly complementing the celebratory spirit of Pride Month.

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Beyond fashion, Anaya used the platform to spotlight the importance of diversity and equal opportunities in workplaces. She expressed her appreciation for the Keshav Suri Foundation and The Lalit Hotel for fostering an inclusive environment for people from varied backgrounds.

In her post, she praised the organisations for embracing members of the LGBTQIA+ community, persons with disabilities, burn survivors, neurodivergent individuals, and others who are often excluded from mainstream opportunities.

"True inclusion isn't about giving people a seat at the table. It's about ensuring they have the opportunity to shine," Anaya wrote.

Reflecting on the significance of Pride Month, Anaya described it as a celebration of authenticity, resilience, and the diversity that makes society stronger. She also expressed gratitude for spending time with individuals and organisations actively working towards transforming inclusion from a concept into reality.