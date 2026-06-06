'I Am Into Men...': Anaya Bangar Gets Candid About Her Love Life On Bigg Boss Fame Pranit More's Comedy Show | Video

Anaya Bangar/Pranit More/Instagram/YouTube

Anaya Bangar candidly spoke about her personal life and relationship preferences during a recent appearance on comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. Bangar addressed questions about her sexuality and the kind of partner she hopes to find in the future.

During the conversation, Anaya made it clear that she is attracted to men and identifies as straight. Speaking openly about her preferences, she said, "I am into men, and my sexual orientation is straight." Her remarks offered fans a glimpse into her personal life, a topic that has often generated curiosity on social media.

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Anaya also shared details about the qualities she looks for in a partner. When discussing her ideal relationship, she revealed that she would like someone who is both tall and muscular. "I want someone tall and muscular in my life," she said, drawing laughter and reactions from the audience.

The conversation was part of a broader discussion about relationships, dating, and personal experiences. Anaya's openness and confidence in discussing her preferences resonated with many viewers, who appreciated her candid approach to topics that are often considered private.

Her appearance on the show quickly gained attention online, with clips from the interaction circulating across social media platforms. As discussions around identity, relationships, and personal choices continue to evolve, Anaya's straightforward comments added another chapter to the public conversation, while also allowing her followers to know more about her life beyond the spotlight.