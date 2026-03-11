'Life Goes On': Amid War, 200 Israelis Dance At Bunker Party – Watch Inside Viral Video

Representative image

In the midst of ongoing war, a fresh and unusual scene of news from beneath the streets of Tel Aviv is now taking over the internet. As conflict with Iran raged above, around 200 young Israelis transformed a bomb shelter into a makeshift nightclub, dancing the night away to pulsating techno beats. A viral video captures the scene with partygoers clad in costumes, drinks in hand, moving to the DJ’s tracks amid flashing lights and a sense of unity.

Despite frequent missile alerts and sirens that have become part of daily life since the war erupted on February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory attacks, these revellers chose celebration over fear, as reported by AFP.

The bunker party was one of many held throughout Israel last week as part of Purim, a Jewish holiday celebrating survival against an ancient Persian threat.

According to a National Post report, the atmosphere was surprisingly joyful, with costumes ranging from cowboys to anime villains, lawn chairs set up in parking spots, and laughter filling the air. “Life goes on,” seemed to be the motto for these young Israelis, refusing to let war steal their spirit.

