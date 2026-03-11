Washington DC’s Viral Trump–Epstein Titanic Sculpture Draws Attention Amid US-Iran War

Trump–Epstein Titanic Sculpture | Photo Credit: Meta/El Universal Online

In the situation of the US-Iran-Israel war, where people from all over the world are suffering directly and indirectly and wish it to be over soon, there is another news item that has caught attention. Do you know what it is? A protest art installation that features late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and US President Donald Trump.

The installation shows the Trump and Epstein statues striking the iconic 'Titanic' pose, which was placed on the National Mall near the US Capitol on Tuesday, March 10. The statue, which appeared on the National Mall, puts one of the two controversial men in the roles of Jack and Rose from the popular film Titanic. The statue references the famous scene where the love interests get cozy aboard the ship's bow.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump statue featured in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, March 10, disgraced financier and former convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and United States President Donald Trump's statue was seen on the National Mall near the US Capitol. The large bronze-coloured artwork, titled “King of the World,” recreates the iconic scene from the film Titanic in which the protagonists stand at the bow of the ship with arms outstretched. In this satirical installation, Trump stands behind Epstein in the same pose, parodying the famous moment from the movie. The sculpture, reportedly around 12 feet tall, appeared on the National Mall and quickly became a viral topic on social media.

Statue was installed by an anonymous group

The statue was installed by an anonymous activist art group known as “The Secret Handshake,” which has previously created similar political artworks in Washington highlighting Trump’s past association with Epstein. The base of the sculpture features a plaque referencing the “bond” between the two men and alluding to luxury travel, parties, and controversial allegations surrounding Epstein’s network.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender. He was born in 1953 and gained notoriety for his wealth, connections to high-profile figures including politicians, business leaders, and celebrities, and his private residences that hosted elite gatherings. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, accused of exploiting underage girls over several years.

His case drew widespread attention due to the alleged involvement of prominent figures and failures in earlier legal proceedings. However, he mysteriously died in jail in August 2019, in what was officially ruled a suicide, sparking controversy and numerous conspiracy theories.

The symbolic protest takes place amid US-Iran conflict

The symbolic protest art installation of Trump and Epstein in a Titanic‑style pose on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall emerged as public satire amid the ongoing US‑Iran-Israel conflict. The conflict between the United States, Iran, and Israel has escalated into a large-scale regional war since the US and Israel's CIA and Mossad killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei. The conflict has been ongoing ever since.