'Life Beyond My Dreams': Viral Foreign Creator Aussie Bhai Reveals Why He Chose India Over America, Canada & Bali

For Australian content creator Andy Evans, India is no longer simply a country he decided to explore. Over the past two-and-half years, it has become the place he calls home, while his experiences with Indian culture have also made him a familiar face across social media. Now, popularly known online as Aussie Bhai, Evans has opened up about why he chose India and why he believes the move transformed his life.

Aussie Bhai shares why he moved to India

Evans has built an online following by sharing reels and videos about his experiences adapting to Indian life, from everyday cultural observations to his interactions with local communities. His latest video, however, took a more personal turn as he reflected on the decision to leave Australia and settle in India.

Comparing India with destinations he could have chosen, Evans said he considered places including the UK, Canada, the US, and Bali before deciding to make India his home.

"I chose to live in India other than going to the UK, Canada, USA, and Bali. I chose to move to India two and a half years ago. Best decision of my whole life," he said.

He went on to explain that his experience in the country has helped him grow personally and professionally.

"India has allowed me to become the person that I always wanted to be, to do the things that I've always wanted to do," Evans said, adding that he currently feels he is living “beyond my dreams” and beyond what he once thought possible.

‘This country has such powerful energy’

For Evans, his connection with India appears to go beyond the content he creates. In the video, he credited the country's culture and community for making his experience particularly meaningful.

“This country with this powerful energy, this beautiful community, so much culture, so much community involvement. It's not possible anywhere else and I just love this country,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for the journey so far, while looking ahead to more years in India and more opportunities to interact with people across the country.

“Many more years to go, many more adventures to have. I can’t wait to interact with more of you going forward. Jai Hind,” Evans concluded.

Internet reacts

The heartfelt video received plenty of warm responses, with several users appreciating Evans' enthusiasm for the country. One person wrote, “Aussie Bhai, you have such good energy, brother… keep smiling brother!!”

Another commented, “That’s surprising! I’m glad you are having a good time,” while another user said, “It is so nice to see you enjoy India 🙏.” Some viewers also encouraged him to explore more parts of the country. One user suggested, “Glad you like our country so much. Come to South India it has its own unique beauty.”