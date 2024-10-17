Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy: Know About Fashion Influencer & Her Relationship With Former One Direction Member

Kate Cassidy: Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Liam Payne, the former member of the renowned boyband One Direction, has passed away at the age of 31. Reports indicate that the singer fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Further, Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has been making headlines today for leaving Argentina two days before his tragic death.

Who is Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy?

Kate Cassidy is a 25-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer from New Jersey. She has over 250,000 followers on Instagram, and her following has been increasing since the news of the singer's death. Kate graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2021. Since then, she has moved to London to further her career in the fashion industry.

The influencer's Instagram feed features a collection of stylish photos and engaging videos, many of which also include moments with Liam.

Why did Kate Cassidy leave Argentina before Liam's death?

On October 14, Kate posted a TikTok video explaining why she left Argentina while Liam stayed. "I was so ready to leave," she stated. "Honestly, I love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for, like, five days, turned into two weeks."

Feeling a strong desire to return home, "I was just like, ‘I need to go home," Kate returned to Miami, while Liam stayed in Argentina to visit his former bandmate Niall Horan, who was touring the country as part of his Latin American tour.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy relationship

According to media reports, Liam and Kate first met in 2022. They went public with their relationship at the British Fashion Awards in London. The two reportedly were in an on-and-off relationship, with rumours suggesting that they broke up for a brief period before coming back together in 2024.

Liam Payne's tragic death

Liam Payne, who was the former member of One Direction and a popular singer, was discovered dead outside a Buenos Aires hotel after he fell from the third-floor balcony. The hotel manager reported hearing a loud noise at the back of the building, as per Reuters. The police were called to the hotel in Palermo after reports of an "aggressive man who might be under the influence of drugs and alcohol."