'Language Is A Queer Thing' Uses Poetry And Music To Challenge Social Prejudice At Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2026

Words can tell a story, but they can also shape how we see people, reinforce stereotypes and silence experiences that do not fit society’s expectations. At Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2026, a performance brought these contradictions to the forefront, using poetry, music and sound to question the labels people inherit and the freedom they have to define themselves.

Inside ‘Language Is A Queer Thing’

Titled Language Is A Queer Thing, the hour-long session brought together five performers at the Experimental Theatre on October 24. Through a blend of spoken-word poetry, singing and instrumental music, the ensemble explored identity, gender, sexuality and belonging, asking audiences to reconsider the assumptions often hidden in everyday language.

Featuring cát nguyên, Flo Cornall, Harmeet Singh Rahal, Lizzie Chan and Tashyana Handy, the performance moved across personal experiences and broader social concerns. Rather than treating language as a neutral tool, the artists showcased how words can influence public perception, police behaviour and shape the way marginalised communities are understood.

Exploring stereotypes and social expectations

The performance opened with a reflection on journalism and the power of headlines. Flo Cornall’s piece examined how a few words can frame a story while leaving out the human circumstances behind it. The focus then shifted to expectations surrounding masculinity, emotional vulnerability and sexuality.

One part of the performance explored the stereotypes queer Asian men encounter, challenging the narrow ideas of identity and behaviour imposed on them. Another examined the expectations placed on women, including how family and social pressures can encourage them to suppress their ambitions and reshape themselves to fit accepted roles.

Questions of safety, dignity and the freedom to love without fear of judgement connected these different narratives. Together, the pieces highlighted how prejudice can become embedded in everyday conversations and social conventions, often making exclusion appear ordinary.

Music and rhythm gave the performance another dimension. Harmeet Singh Rahal’s instrumental accompaniment complemented the spoken-word pieces and singing, allowing the different voices to come together as an ensemble rather than a series of disconnected stories.

Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2026 continues until October 25, bringing writers, artists and readers together for conversations, performances and literary explorations.