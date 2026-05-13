'Lakshmi Aa Rahi Hai': Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Does Gender Reveal Midway Through Chicago Concert – Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is once again winning hearts online, this time not just for his music but also for turning a concert into a moment a family will probably remember forever. During his packed Chicago show on the ongoing Aura Tour 2026, the Punjabi superstar surprised fans by helping an expecting couple reveal the gender of their baby live in front of thousands.

Diljit Dosanjh does gender reveal

The emotional moment reportedly unfolded during Diljit’s recent performance at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Midway through the concert, the singer paused after spotting a fan holding up a special request sign asking him to reveal their baby’s gender.

With a smile on his face, Diljit opened the note and announced into the microphone, "Mubarak ho, tuhade ghar Lakshmi aa rahi hai," revealing that the couple was expecting a baby girl. In Indian culture, daughters are often lovingly referred to as "Lakshmi," symbolising prosperity, happiness, and blessings entering the home.

Check out the video below:

As soon as the announcement was made, the camera panned towards the couple, who instantly erupted into celebration while the crowd cheered loudly around them. The mother-to-be was seen holding another child in her arms, while her partner proudly flashed a poster that read, “Diljit reveal baby.” The wholesome interaction quickly became one of the most viral moments from the concert.

Internet reacts

Soon after clips surfaced online, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. “Best gender reveal ever,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Imagine telling your daughter one day that Diljit Dosanjh revealed her gender.”

Others called the moment “pure,” “adorable,” and “so wholesome.” One fan commented, “We witnessed this live and it honestly felt magical.”