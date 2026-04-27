Diljit Dosanjh Creates History, Becomes First Indian Artist To Sell Out Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium | WATCH Inside Videos |

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has added yet another milestone to his global journey, becoming the first Indian artist to sell out BC Place in Vancouver. The achievement further cements his position as one of the biggest live performers in the world today.

This isn’t the first time Diljit has made waves at the iconic venue. Nearly two years ago, he delivered what was then dubbed the 'largest Punjabi concert'ever held outside India during his Dil-Luminati Tour. Performing to a crowd of over 50,000 fans, he turned the stadium into a full-blown celebration of Punjabi music and culture.

Now, returning with his latest album 'Aura', the singer has once again managed to pack the stadium, proving his ever-growing global appeal. His earlier album Ghost had already made a strong impact by peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, while his North American tour became one of the highest-grossing Punjabi music tours in the region.

With Aura, Diljit has achieved yet another feat, marking his fourth entry on the Canadian Albums chart, making him the first Punjabi artist to accomplish this milestone. His consistent chart performance reflects not just popularity, but a steadily expanding international fanbase.

Adding to his list of achievements, Diljit recently became the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium in Sydney, Australia, highlighting his dominance across continents. His ongoing tour continues to draw massive crowds, with upcoming performances scheduled across major cities.

Known for his high-energy shows, top-tier production and seamless blend of music and cultural storytelling, Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts have become global spectacles. From chart-topping albums to record-breaking live shows, the artist is redefining what it means to take Punjabi music to the world stage.