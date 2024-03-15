Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 Celebrates 120 Tea-Falvours And The Widespread Culture

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 has kicked off with intoxicating tea fragrances to celebrate the bond between tea and fashion and combine a profound idea of diversity with the butterfly theory, that brings the interrelated annotation of 'everything affects everything.'

The tea culture is a part of daily routine, and thus, under the umbrella of the Tea Culture of the World, the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week is celebrating the cultural aroma and elevated luxury.

The Aroma Of Lush Green Tea-Gardens Between The Ramp Walks

As one of the key highlights of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, the TCW (tea culture of the world) collaboration has brought the authenticity and intense aroma of dense, lush-green tea fields.

The happy, hand-plucked fresh leaves from the misty blue mountains are ready to dissolve into burbling teapots for better conscious mornings and a gentle start to the day.

The vibrant tea-sipping carnivals are also focusing on the Japanese philosophy of living a long and blissful life. The famous Buddhist monk Eisai has endorsed 'Matcha Tea', while the segment will also showcase the art of flamboyant tea bowls and cups.

The event is cherishing 120 different tea flavors to enrich the experiences of chai-lovers and tantalize the taste buds with 120 ways to start a day in a brand new way.

Lakme Fashion Week has been celebrating the striking styles and new trends of wearing the echoes of time and tradition for more than 25 years. This year, you can dive deep into the oceans of style and taste together for an unforgettable experience until March 17. Check the website and trace the schedule for more details, and join event at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

