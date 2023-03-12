Lakmé Fashion Week 2023:Gorgeous Karisma Kapoor owns the ramp as showstopper; proves she is ethereal beauty

Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp at the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week powered by FDCI. The actor stunned in gold and metallic outfit by Ranna Gill. She wore a breezy side slit maxi dress with intricate 3D floral embroidery and motifs paired with chic blazer from Ranna’s Casa dei Fiori collection.

The collection featured effervescent hues and textures transformed into classic and modern silhouettes. The swoon worthy prints of florals reflected the feminine sensibilities in the collection. Breezy maxi dresses, chic matching sets, extravagant ballgown skirts and sequin gowns with intricate 3D floral embroidery were on the display.

Apart from Karisma, Tamannah Bhatia also walked the ramp for Nirmooha. She wore sartorial black bling dress with a plunging neckline from Matrix collection.

Inspired by the geometric exuberance of Art Deco movement, the ready-to-wear outfit had embellishments of sequence, emerald, amethyst, ruby, and jade.

