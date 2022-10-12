Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Anamika Khanna's AK-OK prét label gets a grand opening at Jio World Centre |

Mumbai: Anamika Khanna’s prét label AK-OK has always been a step ahead of the chic quotient and has set fashion trends each season. This season, she created a stylish stir during the opening show presented by Lakmé Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), with her eclectic and highly coveted line of clothing for women, as well as launched her much-awaited men’s wear collection.

The opening showcase was hosted at the Fountain of Joy at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

For the second consecutive year, the event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre. The curtain raiser, ‘AK-OK by Anamika Khanna’ was the first-ever fashion show to be held at Mumbai’s new iconic destination, the Fountain of Joy; which is a dedication to the people of Mumbai by Nita Ambani.

Read Also FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Fashion maestro Shahab Durazi returns to ramp after 12 years

The show set in motion the return to an entirely physical, season-fluid edition of Lakmé Fashion Week starting today and will conclude on October 16. The five-day extravaganza will unfold through various spaces of the venue in different formats.

WADALAGRAPHERS

Set against the backdrop of the dancing Fountain of Joy and the foot-tapping music by DJ Kayan, the show was a veritable feast for the eyes as the very trendy and exciting creativity of Anamika Khanna was visible through the line of garments.

WADALAGRAPHERS

With a mélange of prints, textures, and even contrasts, the collection was dominated by crisp whites along with riots of colour and print. The intricate handloom techniques like Shibori to 3D embroidery and digital abstract and floral prints on silks, satins, and denim, were on the runway.

Jackets, bombers, joggers, ripped palazzos, co-ords, and even body suits made an appearance. But it was the much-loved timeless white kurta that Anamika paid creative homage to. The men’s wear collection fitted perfectly into the AK-OK design sensibilities and moved in unison with the women’s wear collection. Great design techniques were visible on the garments, along with innovative detailing and construction

Anamika Khanna, Creative Director, AK-OK said, “I am elated to collaborate with the Fashion Design Council of India and Lakmé Fashion Week. My AK-OK story began at home and went on to travel the whimsical, yet relaxed road, making every journey its own, be it a draped dress, pyjama set, jacket, or the quintessentially timeless white kurta. The use of 3D floral shapes, fluidity in tailoring, contrasting with structure sometimes, uneven hems, use of soft fabric manipulations in chiffon, and embroidery in various forms, make this collection almost intangible.”

Anamika Khanna further added, “It’s an absolute dream to have presented the showcase at the Fountain of Joy at Jio World Centre. The Jio World Centre with its elegance and world-class infrastructure is changing the landscape of events held in India.”