A day after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked his fans to pray for him.

The 30-year-old actor, on Saturday, walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, here.

He was joined by his upcoming "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" co-star Kiara Advani.

Aaryan took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first aid medical sign, writing, "I am positive. Pray for me."