Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet And Hailey-Justin Bieber Enjoy Double Date At Malibu Wedding

Inside Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' wedding | X

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods exchanged vows in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Malibu, surrounded by lush white flowers and overlooking the Pacific Ocean. But while the couple celebrated their big day with family and friends, the star-studded guest list quickly became a fashion moment of its own, with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber turning up in style.

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Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet make stylish appearance

Kylie Jenner went for full-on evening drama in a vinateg black halter-neck gown from Roberto Cavalli's 2004 collection. Her sleek ensemble featured a daring high slit, bold cut-outs and a sparkling rhinestone belt-like embellishment around the waist. She accentuated the look with delicate black strappy heels, keeping the rest of her styling focused on the statement gown.

Beside her, Timothée Chalamet opted for a more relaxed take on wedding dressing. He layered an oversized black leather jacket over a light blue button-down shirt and paired it with black trousers and dark sunglasses.

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Hailey and Justin Bieber keep things chic

Hailey Bieber also embraced an all-black palette, stepping out in a sleek floor-length gown from Versace's 2023 collection. Her fitted dress featured a structured bodice adorned with silver-toned embellishments and thin embellished straps, completed with simple black strappy heels and dainty jewels.

Justin Bieber, meanwhile, went in a more traditional direction. He wore a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and black tie, completing the look with polished black dress shoes.

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Among the other guests at the star-studded wedding were Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gayle King, Christine Taylor, Keegan-Michael Key, Ali and Jalen Brunson, and Shannon and Josh Hart.