Kylie Jenner Adds Desi Touch To Her Naked Bed Look In 18k Gold Sabyasachi Earrings

Global fashion often thrives on unexpected pairings, and Kylie Jenner just delivered one of the most striking ones yet. For the Spring 2026 cover shoot of Vanity Fair, the beauty mogul brought together edgy editorial styling and traditional Indian luxury by accessorising with statement earrings from celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The photoshoot quickly caught the attention of fashion lovers worldwide, not only for Kylie's bold styling but also for the prominent spotlight on Sabya’s exquisite jewellery craftsmanship.

Kylie's desi moment

At the centre of the look were the dramatic 18k gold earrings designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Crafted with morganite stones and shimmering diamonds, the ornate pieces perfectly captured the designer’s signature vintage-inspired modern aesthetic.

The earrings featured an elongated silhouette with intricate detailing and multiple sparkling stones, giving them a regal and timeless appeal. Known for blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary luxury, Sabyasachi’s jewellery designs often carry a distinct old-world charm, and this pair was no exception.

Jenner’s bold editorial styling

In one of the most talked-about images from the spread, Kylie posed reclining on a bed, styled in a minimal ensemble that placed full emphasis on the jewellery. She paired the statement earrings with underwear from Skims and sheer tights by Saint Laurent, creating a dramatic yet artistic editorial aesthetic.

Kylie covered her chest with her hands while resting against vintage-inspired pillows and a patterned bedspread, creating a striking contrast between the intimate setting and the luxurious jewellery.

She also styled the same earrings in another black look, styled with sleek black stockings and bold yellow platform heels.

Her beauty look added another layer of drama. The reality star sported bleached brows and bold, sculpted makeup, giving the photos a futuristic editorial vibe. The lighting and mood of the shoot enhanced the vintage-meets-modern tone of the jewellery.

Throughout the shoot, Kylie experimented with several high-fashion ensembles from labels such as Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Hermès, Chanel, Valentino and Miu Miu.

