Kuldeep Yadav's Priceless Reaction To Vanshika's Red Sabyasachi Bridal Look For Wedding Goes Viral - WATCH

Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha may have tied the knot days ago, but their wedding moments continue to steal hearts online. One particularly emotional highlight from their March 14 Mussoorie ceremony has gone viral, capturing the groom’s priceless first reaction as he sees his bride for the very first time.

Kuldeep’s first reaction to bride

In a now-viral video shared by their wedding stylist Juhi Sachdeva, the moment unfolds like a scene straight out of a romantic film. Kuldeep is seen standing with his back turned as Vanshika walks towards him in her bridal glory.

As she gently taps his shoulder, he turns around, and his reaction says it all. Breaking into a wide smile, Kuldeep instantly pulls her into a warm hug, clearly overwhelmed by the moment. The couple then poses together, radiating joy and love, making the clip an instant favourite among fans.

Watch it below:

Vanshika’s classic red bridal look

For her big day, Vanshika embraced timeless bridal elegance in a stunning red lehenga by Sabyasachi. The ensemble featured a richly embroidered skirt adorned with intricate gold zardozi work and traditional handcrafted motifs, giving it a regal, heirloom-like appeal.

She paired the lehenga with a full-sleeved, plain red blouse, and a dupatta was draped over her head in a traditional bridal style, keeping the look graceful and classic.

Her jewellery elevated the look further with a statement Kundan necklace set paired with matching earrings and a maang tikka placed perfectly at the centre. She also wore elaborate kaleeras and ornate hand accessories, completing her quintessential Indian bride aesthetic.

Kuldeep’s regal groom look

Standing beside his bride, Kuldeep matched her grandeur in an elegant ivory sherwani by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured subtle embroidery and was paired with classic white pyjamas and a neatly draped dupatta.

He added a royal touch with a gold pagdi adorned with an emerald brooch. Layered emerald and diamond necklaces further elevated his look, giving his ensemble a majestic finish that perfectly complemented Vanshika’s bridal attire.

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