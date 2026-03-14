Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Chadha's Grand Entry & Dance Moments From Sangeet Ceremony In Mussorie | WATCH | Instagram @rohitsaraiya.official

Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha's wedding festivities are buzzing on the Internet as the couple is set to marry in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Mussorie. After their Sangeet looks were revealed, videos from their grand entry and dance performances are winning hearts online.

Paparazzo @rohitsaraiya.official shared inside visuals from the sangeet ceremony. In one of the videos, Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha were seen making their grand entry for the event. Styled in richly detailed outfits, the couple walked their way amid dramatic smoke and fireworks.

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For the Sangeet ceremony, Sufi singer and songwriter Mohd Asif, professionally known as Bismil, performed live. In one of the videos, Kuldeep and Vanshika were seen grooving to the iconic Dulhe Ka Sehra song, being sung by Bismil live on the stage.

For the occasion, Vanshika stunned in an embellished lehenga set adorned with intricate work that shimmered beautifully. While Kuldeep opted for a royal navy blue velvet sherwani. The outfit featured delicate embroidered motifs and was paired with classic black bottoms. Adding a royal touch to the look, he draped a heavily embroidered multi-coloured shawl over one shoulder.

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