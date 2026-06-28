Kriti Sanon Turns Her Off-Duty Look Into A Luxe Affair With ₹1.67 Lakh Crossbody Bag During Salon Visit In Mumbai - VIDEO

Kriti Sanon's Crossbody Bag Price | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon proved that effortless dressing can still make a luxury statement as she stepped out for a salon visit in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon (June 28). Embracing chic off-duty fashion, the actress elevated a classic casual look with a designer accessory. While she kept her outfit simple, it was her statement bag that stole the spotlight.

Kriti Sanon Turns Her Off-Duty Look Into A Luxe Affair

Kriti paired the luxe accessory with a crisp white ruffle short-sleeved shirt and blue straight-leg oversized jeans. The timeless white-and-blue combination gave her look a fresh, relaxed appeal while perfectly complementing the neutral tones of her designer handbag.

Kriti Sanon's Bag Details

Kriti carried the Burberry Highlands Crossbody Bag, priced at Rs 1.67 lakh, according to the brand's official website. Crafted in Italy from a cotton-linen blend with smooth calf leather trims, the sand beige bag features the iconic Burberry Check in a jacquard-woven fabric with a coated finish inspired by rainwear.

It also comes with a detachable leather strap, allowing it to be styled either as a crossbody or a top-handle bag, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Kriti opted for a no-makeup look, while her freshly blow-dried hair added to the polished yet laid-back vibe as she stepped out after her salon appointment.

Work Front

The actress was recently seen in Cocktail 2, the sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in her Bollywood debut.

The sequel featured Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Following Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon is yet to reveal her next project.