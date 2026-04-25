Kriti Sanon Quits Hyphen? Skincare Brand CONFIRMS 'She's No Longer Serving As CCO'

The beauty business is buzzing with unexpected news, and it has Kriti Sanon at the centre of it. The actor-entrepreneur, who has been closely associated with her skincare brand Hyphen since its launch in 2023, is no longer serving as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO). The update, confirmed by the brand itself, has left fans both confused and curious about what’s really going on behind the scenes.

Brand confirms Kriti Sanon's exit from CCO role

The announcement came via Hyphen's official social media handle on April 24, stating that the decision was not taken lightly and comes as part of a larger transition.

The statement read, "This is not a statement we make lightly. After careful study, we believe that this should be addressed honestly. The road ahead represents a tremendous transition. Certain painful but important decisions were taken. With that, we publicly announce that Kriti Sanon is no longer functioning as our Chief Customer Officer."

Check out the announcement below:

The brand further added in its caption that more updates are expected soon, hinting that this might just be one part of a larger shift within the company.

What’s interesting is that while Kriti’s exit from the CCO role has been confirmed, there has been no clarity on whether she has completely parted ways with the brand or continues to remain involved in another capacity.

Additionally, soon after the announcement, the brand posted a video of Kriti in police officer attire, hinting at a new launch. They wrote, “Welcome our SPF Police 👮🚨 - @kritisanon, Co-founder, CCO & zero tolerance for skipping sunscreen.”

Internet has a lot to say

As expected, the internet had plenty to say. Within minutes of the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions ranging from confusion to outright disbelief.

Entrepreneur Parul Gulati weighed in, commenting, "She was never a customer officer.... She is the brand herself…. 😍 we love @kritisanon way too much."

Others began speculating whether this was part of a larger business move. Comments like "Something big is going to happen 👀” and “Of course a marketing gimmick. She might be getting a higher post” quickly gained traction.

However, not everyone is convinced it’s a strategic play. A section of loyal customers expressed disappointment, with one user writing, “Hope this is a prank!! If not, this is honestly really disappointing. I trusted and chose your brand because of Kriti and now it feels like that connection is gone.”