Kriti Sanon Pushes Her Limits In The Gym; Glutes, Legs And Core Exercises To Take Inspiration From |

Kriti Sanon is known for her dedication to fitness, and her latest workout video offers a glimpse into the strength-training routine she follows to stay fit. The actress was recently seen pushing her limits during an intense gym session with celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who shared the workout visuals on social media.

From weighted lower-body exercises to core-strengthening movements, Kriti’s routine focuses on building strength, improving stability and strengthening multiple muscle groups. Here are exercises featured in her workout that fitness enthusiasts can learn about.

Weighted Hip Thrusts

Hip thrusts are a popular strength-training exercise that primarily targets the glutes. The movement involves sitting with your upper back supported against a bench, placing a weight across your hips, and driving your hips upward while keeping your core engaged.

Glute Bridges

Glute bridges also focus on the gluteal muscles while engaging the hamstrings and core. Performed by lying on the back with the knees bent and feet planted on the floor, the exercise involves lifting the hips and squeezing the glutes at the top before lowering them with control.

Dumbbell Deadlifts And Hip-Hinge Variations

Deadlifts performed with dumbbells work the hamstrings, glutes and several muscles responsible for supporting the back. The movement involves pushing the hips backwards while maintaining a neutral spine, then driving through the feet to return to a standing position.

Forward And Reverse Lunges

Lunges challenge the glutes and quadriceps while also engaging the hamstrings. In a forward lunge, one foot steps ahead and the body lowers until both knees bend, before pushing back to the starting position.

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Weighted Sit-Ups

Weighted sit-ups add resistance to a traditional abdominal exercise. While lying on the back with the knees bent, the upper body is lifted towards the thighs while holding a weight close to the chest. The movement primarily targets the abdominal muscles.

Controlled Leg Raises

Leg raises are another core-focused movement that engages the abdominal muscles and hip flexors. The exercise involves lifting the legs while lying on the back and lowering them slowly without allowing the lower back to arch excessively.