Inside Hardcore Workout Session Of Boxing Gold Medalist Lovlina Borgohain For Asian Games 2026 |

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has given herself an unforgettable birthday gift by clinching gold in the women's 75kg boxing category at the Asian Games 2026. On Friday, October 2, the Assam-born boxer defeated China's Bao Ziyi by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at Nishio, Japan. The victory also marked India's 12th gold medal at the ongoing continental sporting event.

The win is another major milestone in Lovlina's career, making her only the second Indian woman after legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal. As the athlete celebrates her 29th birthday, attention has also turned to the discipline, training and dedication that have helped her reach the top.

In a workout video shared on social media, Lovlina offers a glimpse into her demanding fitness routine. The intense training session reflects the physical preparation that goes into competing at the highest level of boxing, where strength, endurance, speed and coordination are essential.

A Demanding Training Schedule

A glimpse into Lovlina's training discipline emerged in 2021, when her coach, Padum Boro, spoke about her daily routine. According to Boro, the boxer followed a two-session training schedule, beginning her day early in the morning before returning for another session in the afternoon.

"She trains early in the morning. She would get up at five. We would start at six in the morning. For two hours we would train till eight. Then there will be an afternoon session from three to six. We would have a double session every day," Boro said.

The routine highlighted the consistency required to prepare for major competitions. For professional boxers, training involves more than practising punches in the ring; conditioning, stamina, movement and recovery all play important roles in preparing for demanding bouts.

What Does Her Diet Look Like?

Alongside training, nutrition is another important part of an athlete's preparation. In the same 2021 interview, Boro said Lovlina followed a strict diet while training at the Sports Authority of India's centre. "She maintains a strict diet and eats whatever she is given in the SAI centre," he revealed.

Speaking about her meals, he mentioned that she began her day with two eggs and had another two at night. Chicken or fish featured in her lunch and dinner.