Kriti Sanon Explores Pottery For The First Time, Says 'Joy Of Learning New Skills' In Inspiring Post

Kriti Sanon tries pottery for the first time | Instagram

There’s something satisfying about finally doing something you’ve been putting off for years. Kriti Sanon seems to have found her own way of ticking one such activity off her list. On September 20, the actress shared a series of pictures from a pottery session, showing herself getting hands-on with clay and discovering the joy of learning something completely new.

Kriti Sanon gets creative with pottery

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen seated at a pottery wheel, carefully shaping a piece of clay with both hands. She keeps things casual in a sleeveless maroon top, blue jeans and a striped apron, while a printed headscarf adds a fun touch to her pottery-session look.

The pictures capture her focused on the process as she works the clay into shape, giving a glimpse of the patience and attention that goes into creating pottery. There are bowls and cups in earthy clay tones, along with pieces featuring organically shaped, wavy edges.

One standout creation is a heart-shaped vessel, while another has a softly uneven rim that gives it a handmade character. The collection shows the different forms she experimented with during the session.

Kriti Sanon on learning something new

Alongside the pictures, Kriti shared a message about finally making time for things that often remain on our wish lists.

She wrote, “That thing you've been wanted to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your "Things I wanna do this year" list but you never made time for it.. Instead of saying "One day", yet again, make today your "Day One"! One of the things on my list was Pottery! The joy of learning a new skill, its something else! I love being a Work In Progress”

Her post puts the focus less on getting everything perfect and more on actually starting. Through pottery, she appears to be embracing the process of being a beginner, experimenting with clay and allowing herself to simply learn along the way.