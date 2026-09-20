Alaya F Gives Peek Into Her Paris Getaway With Friends, Actor Enjoys Boat Rides And Champagne By The Eiffel Tower

By: Aanchal C | September 20, 2026

Alaya F shared a series of pictures from her Paris vacation with friends, giving fans a peek into her fun-filled getaway

She opted for a black halter-style top with grey pinstriped shorts and knee-high boots, keeping her vacation look effortlessly stylish

In one of the pictures, Alaya posed with a glass of champagne as the Eiffel Tower stood in the backdrop

She also enjoyed a sunny boat ride, posing against Paris’ scenic waterfront and soaking up the holiday mood

The actress shared relaxed moments with her friends, including pictures taken during their outdoor getaway and leisurely vacation outings

For another outing, Alaya switched to a blue-and-white look, pairing a striped crop top with denim shorts for a casual daytime vibe

She rounded off the album with more boat-side pictures, posing against the cityscape and enjoying the sunny Parisian views

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