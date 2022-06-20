e-Paper Get App

Knee pain? Try these yoga poses to reduce arthritis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Image credits: Google

Are you having knee pain every day? Is joint ache a major concern for you? There could be a possibility that you may be suffering from arthritis. The word arthritis comes from the word 'arth' meaning joints and 'ritis' meaning inflammation. It is an umbrella term for more than a hundred diseases which are linked with the inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can be caused due to a reduction in the cartilage that protects your joints. It could also occur when your immunity is working against you.

Yoga to heal

No matter whatever the type of arthritis you are suffering from, doing yoga can help you a lot. Yoga helps in strengthening joints and also makes the body flexible. It also reduces stress.

Do these yoga asanas to ease arthritis:

1) Veerbhadrasana or warrior pose

This asana strengthens the arms, neck and lower back. You may require some support at the knee to hold this pose. This asana is also beneficial for frozen shoulder.

2) Vrikshasana or tree pose

This asana strengthens the legs, back and also improves balance.

3) Marjariasana or Cat stretch

This asana gets flexibility to the body and also improves blood circulation.

