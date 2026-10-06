KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Dinner Date At A Persian Eatery In Bandra, Cricketer Dons ₹80 Lakh Watch |

Indian cricketer KL Rahul was recently spotted enjoying a dinner outing with his wife, Athiya Shetty, in Mumbai's Bandra. The couple kept their evening relaxed and stylish, but it was Rahul's luxury timepiece that grabbed attention.

For the outing, Rahul opted for an understated all-black ensemble. He wore a classic black shirt with matching black trousers, keeping his overall look sleek and sophisticated. Adding a luxurious finishing touch to the otherwise simple outfit was an exquisite Patek Philippe watch reportedly valued at around ₹80.95 lakh.

The cricketer was seen wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5726A-001 Annual Calendar Moon Phases, one of the Swiss luxury watchmaker's sought-after Nautilus models. The timepiece combines the distinctive sporty-elegant design of the Nautilus collection with several sophisticated complications, including an annual calendar and moon-phase display.

With a reported market price of approximately ₹80.95 lakh ($84,000), the watch became the standout element of Rahul's dinner-date look. Its refined design complemented his monochromatic outfit without making the styling appear overly flashy.

Athiya, meanwhile, kept things casual and chic. She paired a striped white shirt with denim jeans, creating a relaxed look that contrasted nicely with Rahul's all-black ensemble. Together, the couple made for a stylish yet effortless sighting during their Bandra outing.

The appearance comes shortly after Rahul's impressive performance on the cricket field. During the third ODI against the West Indies in Chandigarh, he delivered a spectacular knock, scoring 129 runs off 87 balls. Despite his century, India could not defend its huge total, leaving Rahul's individual effort on the losing side.