Inside Ranveer Allahbadia And Juhi Bhatt's First Anniversary Celebration In A Breezy Maldives Getaway | WATCH

By: Rutunjay D | October 05, 2026
Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt recently shared pictures from their Maldives getaway where they celebrated their first anniversary, followed by the birthday of Juhi today on October 5.
The social media sensations were seen embracing in the coastal vibes with relaxed outings and statement breezy looks.
Juhi shared stunning looks one after another from her sea-cation wardrobe. In this one, she layered her blue swimwear with a beige cover-up and completed the look with a delicate neckpiece.
Another look featured an ivory swimsuit paired with a sea-shell necklace. She kept her look raw with keeping her hair open and flowy.
Juhi shared an unseen moment on her Instagram story, sharing a cute picture of Ranveer who surprised her with a dessert to celebrate their first anniversary. A personal note on the dessert read, "365 days of us bebe (followed by infinity sign)."
Another picture shows, the couple posing in a romantic hug, with a picturesque background with dramatic clouds and sunset vibes. Ranveer can be seen complimenting Juhi's beige bodycon dress in an all white look.
In another picture Juhi was seen wearing a white minidress, perfect for a sea-side outing. Ranveer playfully yet romantically held her by the waist in the air, a picture which stole hearts of many!