Kim Kardashian Shines In 1989 Paco Rabanne Gown Made Of Hundreds Of Metal Discs |

Kim Kardashian brought a touch of fashion history to her latest appearance on Good Morning America, stepping out in a striking archival creation by Paco Rabanne. The reality star and SKIMS founder wore a haute couture gown from the designer’s Spring 1989 collection while promoting Season 2 of Hulu’s All’s Fair.

The vintage ensemble, nearly four decades old, showcased Paco Rabanne’s unmistakable design language, known for its experimental materials, metallic textures and futuristic silhouettes. Kim’s choice once again highlighted her penchant for revisiting fashion archives and giving rare couture pieces a contemporary moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Metallic Masterpiece From The Paco Rabanne Archives

The gown’s most distinctive feature was its sculptural one-shouldered bodice, crafted from hundreds of shimmering metal discs. The discs formed a dazzling, armour-like top that caught the light with every movement.

A single short sleeve covered her left arm, adding an asymmetrical detail to the design. From the structured metallic bodice, the gown transitioned into a softly draped satin skirt, creating a striking contrast between the rigid, reflective upper half and the fluid finish below.

The combination of metallic craftsmanship and elegant draping gave the archival piece a futuristic yet timeless appeal. The rare creation was reportedly listed on luxury resale platform 1stDibs for $11,500, approximately ₹10.85 lakh.

Kim’s Continued Love For Paco Rabanne Vintage

This is not Kim’s first recent appearance in a Paco Rabanne archival design. Last month, while celebrating her birthday, she wore two versions of a metallic mesh caftan from the label’s Fall 1996 haute couture collection.

Her latest look continues that fashion narrative, with Kim once again choosing a piece that celebrates the designer’s bold experimentation and distinctive couture craftsmanship.