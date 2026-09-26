Kim Kardashian Romance With Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton In Paris, Shares Intimate Photos From Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's latest romantic outing | Instagram

Paris seems to have turned into the perfect backdrop for Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s latest romantic getaway. The couple gave fans a peek into their time in the French capital through a series of intimate pictures, taking in the city’s charm while keeping the mood equal parts glamorous and cosy.

Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Paris date

One of the most eye-catching moments from the couple’s Paris getaway came aboard a boat cruising along the Seine. With the Eiffel Tower illuminated in the distance, Kim and Lewis appeared to enjoy a relaxed evening on the water. The couple also shared a sweet kiss during the cruise, giving fans one of their more romantic glimpses into their relationship.

For the boat ride, Kim opted for a shimmering gold, body-skimming dress that hugged her silhouette. She kept the overall look focused on the dress, allowing its sleek, glamorous silhouette to take centre stage. Lewis complemented her evening look with a sleek black top and layered diamond chains, adding a touch of sparkle to his look.

The Paris romance was not limited to sightseeing. Kim’s carousel also included tickets to Céline Dion’s A Night to Remember concert, suggesting that the couple added live music to their itinerary.

Kim changed into another dramatic outfit for the occasion, featuring a fitted black dress with a sultry, lingerie-inspired feel. The sleek silhouette gave her a classic little-black-dress moment while adding a more understated edge compared with her shimmering gold look.

Amid the glamour, the couple also appeared to slow things down with a laid-back outdoor moment. They relaxed on a mat beneath the open sky, with a basket of grapes and fresh fruit adding to the casual setup.

With Paris, candlelight, live music, a Seine cruise and plenty of PDA all making an appearance, Kim and Lewis’ latest photo dump offered fans a glimpse of a getaway that was as stylish as it was romantic.