Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian Shares Tropical Holiday Photos With Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton & Family

Kim Kardashian has given fans a glimpse into her tropical getaway with her family and beau Lewis Hamilton. The reality television star shared a series of photos and videos from the picturesque holiday, offering a look at their time together away from the spotlight.

In one of the pictures posted on Instagram, Kim and Hamilton were seen walking along the beach while holding each other. Another image showed the pair posing for a mirror selfie. The couple also joined Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian for a selfie during the vacation.

The holiday appeared to be a family affair as well. Several photos and clips featured children True, Tatum, Chicago, Saint and Psalm trying their hand at surfing with Kim.

"Somewhere over the rainbow," Kim wrote in the caption.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Relationship Timeline

Kim and Hamilton were friends for years before romance rumours surrounding the two began to gain attention.

The pair were first linked on New Year's Eve when they were spotted at Kate Hudson's star-studded celebration in Aspen. In January, reports claimed that Kim had travelled to the UK for a romantic weekend with the Formula 1 star.

Their appearances together continued to fuel speculation. In February, cameras captured Kim and Hamilton sitting next to each other at the Super Bowl in California.

The two were later seen together in Japan while Kim was on a family vacation with her four children, sister Khloé and niece True Thompson.

Kim Kardashian’s Career Beyond Reality TV

Kim first became a major media figure in 2007 following the unauthorised release of a private tape involving American singer Ray J. She and her family subsequently became the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which became a major reality television franchise.

The success of the show resulted in multiple spin-offs before the family returned to television with The Kardashians as part of a multi-year streaming deal.

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Beyond reality television, Kim has built a business empire. She launched her beauty and fragrance company in 2017 and later founded her shapewear and foundation garment company in 2019.

Her acting work includes appearances in Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, two PAW Patrol films, the 12th season of American Horror Story and the legal drama series All's Fair.