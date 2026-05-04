Kim Kardashian Revives Vintage 1997 Dior Dress Worth $5,500 Ahead Of Met Gala 2026

Kim Kardashian clearly knows how to build anticipation, and just hours before the Met Gala 2026, she delivered a fashion moment that felt straight out of the archives. Kim, who is also a co-producer on the play The Fear of 13, attended the Broadway show with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Kris Jenner in New York in a vintage look that blended old-school couture with her signature modern edge.
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Decoding Kim's vintage Dior moment
For the outing, Kim went back into fashion history, wearing a pale butter-yellow Dior dress from 1997, designed during John Galliano's era at the French luxury house. The piece, reportedly valued at $5,500, carried a distinct cheongsam-inspired silhouette that felt both structured and fluid.
The upper half featured a refined high neckline with soft structure and delicate cap sleeves, lending the outfit a vintage charm. The bodice was crafted in floral jacquard, accented with subtle bands of chartreuse embroidery and hints of navy detailing across the chest.
From there, the dress flowed into a sleek, body-skimming skirt, featuring a bold thigh-high slit on the left, adding in just the right amount of drama without overpowering it.
Keeping the spotlight firmly on the archival piece, Kim kept her styling intentionally minimal. She skipped heavy accessories altogether, opting instead for strappy gladiator-style heels in a matching butter-yellow tone. The delicate cords wrapped around her calves in a crisscross pattern, completed with a tiny, barely-there bag.
Her beauty game stayed on point as always, featuring luminous, dewy skin paired with sculpted contours, softly flushed cheeks, and smoky winged eyes. Glossy lips added a fresh finish, while her hair was pulled back into a sleek, centre-parted bun with a face-framing strand for that effortless polish.