Kim Kardashian Revives Vintage 1997 Dior Dress Worth $5,500 Ahead Of Met Gala 2026

Kim Kardashian in NYC | X

Kim Kardashian clearly knows how to build anticipation, and just hours before the Met Gala 2026, she delivered a fashion moment that felt straight out of the archives. Kim, who is also a co-producer on the play The Fear of 13, attended the Broadway show with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Kris Jenner in New York in a vintage look that blended old-school couture with her signature modern edge.

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Decoding Kim's vintage Dior moment

For the outing, Kim went back into fashion history, wearing a pale butter-yellow Dior dress from 1997, designed during John Galliano's era at the French luxury house. The piece, reportedly valued at $5,500, carried a distinct cheongsam-inspired silhouette that felt both structured and fluid.

The upper half featured a refined high neckline with soft structure and delicate cap sleeves, lending the outfit a vintage charm. The bodice was crafted in floral jacquard, accented with subtle bands of chartreuse embroidery and hints of navy detailing across the chest.

From there, the dress flowed into a sleek, body-skimming skirt, featuring a bold thigh-high slit on the left, adding in just the right amount of drama without overpowering it.

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Keeping the spotlight firmly on the archival piece, Kim kept her styling intentionally minimal. She skipped heavy accessories altogether, opting instead for strappy gladiator-style heels in a matching butter-yellow tone. The delicate cords wrapped around her calves in a crisscross pattern, completed with a tiny, barely-there bag.

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Her beauty game stayed on point as always, featuring luminous, dewy skin paired with sculpted contours, softly flushed cheeks, and smoky winged eyes. Glossy lips added a fresh finish, while her hair was pulled back into a sleek, centre-parted bun with a face-framing strand for that effortless polish.