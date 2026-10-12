Kim Kardashian Digs Into Fashion Archives For Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's F1 Race In Singapore, Wears 23-Year-Old Roberto Cavalli Dress

Kim Kardashian at the Singapore Grand Prix | Image Courtesy: F1 Instagram

If Kim Kardashian is attending a Formula 1 race, a fashion moment is pretty much guaranteed. The SKIMS founder arrived at the Singapore Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, serving not one but two statement-making pink looks. While her sheer ensemble made an impression, it was her archival Roberto Cavalli dress from the Spring/Summer 2003 collection that truly stole the spotlight, bringing a vintage fashion classic back into the conversation.

Kim Kardashian steps out in archival look

Kim stepped out in a floor-length, pale pink Roberto Cavalli dress that brought early-2000s glamour back into the spotlight. The archival piece featured an intricate pheasant-inspired print, with colourful birds, florals and paisley-like motifs scattered across the fabric. Hints of red, green, blue and brown stood out against the soft pink base, giving the dress a rich, vintage feel.

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The silhouette was equally jaw-dropping. Its body-hugging fit accentuated Kim’s curves, while the plunging neckline and keyhole cut-out added a bold edge. Short sleeves and a corset-like waist brought structure to the design, completed with a floor-length hemline.

Kim kept her accessories understated, opting for delicate gold-toned jewellery and neutral strappy heels. Her long, straight black hair fell loose with a sharp centre parting, while sculpted cheeks, defined eyes, a softly contoured complexion and nude lips completed her beauty look. Rather than compete with the dress’s detailed print, she let the vintage piece do all the talking.

Before the vintage moment, Kim went sheer in baby pink

The Roberto Cavalli throwback came after Kim had already made headlines at the Singapore Grand Prix in another head-turning pink ensemble. For her earlier appearance, she donned a baby pink dress from Alaïa’s Spring 2024 collection, combining a fitted, sleeveless, high-neck bodysuit-style base with a sheer, flowing maxi skirt.

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Kim accessorised the outfit with a matching pink Hermès Mini Kelly bag featuring Chrome Hearts hardware. She skipped statement jewellery, keeping the attention on the dress and bag, and styled her hair in a sleek bun for a polished finish.

Spotted supporting Hamilton between his race appearances, Kim brought her signature fashion-forward approach to the paddock – and the fashion enthusiasts are obsessed.