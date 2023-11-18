Kick-start Your New Year Celebrations With This Pizza Festival At Smoke House Delhi

When Smoke House Deli first opened in Mumbai, it changed the European food scene in the Maximum city. The diner has now announced a two-month long Pizza Festival, at eleven outlets in across India including NCR, Dehradun, and Bengaluru. The festival will kick-start from November 16. Expect all-new line up of pizzas, alongside the restaurant's regular features.

Through this Pizza Festival, the culinary team at the diner has whipped globally renowned styles of pizza especially for the Indian audience. Some of the artisanal pizzas include a delightful range of Naked and Neo-Neapolitan pizza with a tasty crust and flavourful toppings. The Naked Pizza is unique range without any tomato sauce added on top of pizza base. A spicy combination of pepperoni with burrata and bird’s eye chilli, a folklore pizza with pulled roasted chicken tossed in a delicious velouté sauce with shiitake mushroom and mozzarella cheese, an unusual pairing of lamb kebab with babaganoush, exciting vegetarian pizza with burrata, truffled warm honey and chilli jam, and a rustic ratatouille with blackened miso corn, rucola and vegetables are some of the highlights.

The next will be panuzzo – traditional pizza sandwiches with freshly baked thin pizza dough becoming the base of the sandwich and an alluring amalgamation of hummus and grilled vegetables; balsamic chicken with fresh greens, onion and tomato; avocado with bacon, lettuce and tomato and the caprese, a classic pairing of fresh tomato with mozzarella cheese with basil leaves. The crisp texture of the freshly baked panuzzo bread adds a delightful crunch and texture to the sandwich experience.

You can pair your choice of pizza with the restaurant's refreshing cocktails and sangrias. "We're elevating your pizza experience with the introduction of exciting new flavours, including the daring Naked Pizzas and signature Panuzzos, bringing a burst of innovation to India's pizza landscape. It's not just a festival; it's a culinary journey that awaits at Smoke House Deli,” says Mohit Balachandran, Brand Head at Smoke House Deli.

The Pizza Festival is now live across Smoke House Deli outlets in Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Dehradun, and available for home delivery as well.

