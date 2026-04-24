 Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon & Shanaya Kapoor Bring Boldness In Black At Mumbai's Award Night
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Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon & Shanaya Kapoor Bring Boldness In Black At Mumbai's Award Night

Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Shanaya Kapoor turned heads at a glamorous Mumbai awards night with bold and stylish red carpet looks. From edgy leather ensembles to elegant gowns and power-dressing moments, the evening saw a mix of drama and sophistication, with each celebrity bringing their unique fashion game to the spotlight.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
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The glamour dial was turned all the way up as Bollywood’s most stylish faces stepped out for a star-studded awards night in Mumbai on April 23. From edgy leather silhouettes to elegant, minimal gowns, the red carpet was a perfect mix of drama and trend-forward fashion. Here’s a closer look at who wore what and how each star made their moment count.

Kiara Advani

Fresh off a new chapter in her life, Kiara Advani brought high-glam energy to the night in a chic corset-style Antidote ensemble. The structured leather bodice seamlessly flowed into a delicate tulle skirt detailed with lace, creating a bold-meets-romantic contrast. She elevated the look with crystal-layered necklaces, statement rings, and embellished black heels.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra leaned into power dressing with a modern twist in a Magda Butrym number. Her strapless pinstriped midi dress in a rich mocha tone featured a sculpted bodice and subtle draping around the waist, highlighting her silhouette. Styled with a choker, sleek pumps, and a compact clutch, her look oozed boardroom boss energy.

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Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brought drama in a figure-hugging faux-leather gown from the shelves of Atsuko Kudo, featuring voluminous sleeves, a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with bold smoky eyes, kohl-rimmed lids, and statement rings, keeping the vibe fierce and fashion-forward.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor went full-on edgy in a black leather ensemble from Markgong that played with structure and layering. Her corset-style top featured a peek-a-boo polka-dotted bra, adding a playful touch to the otherwise sharp look. Paired with a sleek leather skirt, belt detailing, and classic black pumps, she skipped heavy jewellery and let the outfit do all the talking.

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Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra kept it sophisticated in a chocolate-toned halter dress with a unique scarf-style neckline that draped elegantly at the back. Cut-out detailing at the waist and a flowy skirt added fluidity to the look. She completed her ensemble with floral crystal earrings and statement rings, giving her outfit a polished finish.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar opted for understated elegance in a sleek black dress featuring an asymmetric hem and subtle draping. The body-hugging silhouette was elevated with minimal yet luxe accessories, featuring a statement clutch, delicate diamond jewellery, and a dainty bracelet.

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