Jennie, Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber & Others Deliver Jaw-Dropping Fashion At Time100 Gala

Celebs at Time100 Gala in NYC | Instagram

Stars from across the globe came under one roof, and the red carpet quickly transformed into a high-fashion playground at the annual Time100 Gala in New York City on Thursday. Celebrating the world’s most influential voices, the evening wasn’t just about power and impact; it was also a masterclass in high fashion, with stars delivering some of the most stunning style moments.

Jennie

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Blackpink member Jennie, who also made it to the TIME100 list this year, brought couture drama in a striking look from Schiaparelli. Her outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice in deep black and brown tones, layered with soft jersey textures. She paired it with a sleek velvet skirt, elevated by a sheer panel detail that subtly revealed the hips. A slim leather belt cinched the waist, while delicate diamond earrings added just the right amount of sparkle.

Dakota Johnson

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Dakota Johnson leaned into soft elegance with a dreamy pastel gown from Valentino. The dress featured a beautifully pleated bodice that flowed into a graceful silhouette, while a cape attachment added a dramatic yet ethereal touch. A butterfly brooch secured the cape and dainty earrings sealed the look.

Hailey Bieber

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Hailey Bieber stayed true to her signature aesthetic with a sleek lace gown from Saint Laurent. The strappy silhouette featured delicate floral detailing, giving it a romantic yet modern edge. She kept her styling effortlessly minimal with subtle earrings and a slim bracelet, keeping things chic and sultry.

Zoe Saldaña

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Zoe Saldaña brought demure elegance to the carpet in a one-shoulder black midi dress by Givenchy, adorned with intricate silver lace ribbon embroidery. A thigh-high slit gave the outfit a contemporary edge, while diamond earrings, classic black heels, and a sleek clutch completed her polished ensemble.

Anok Yai

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Anok Yai grabbed eyeballs in a jaw-dropping petroleum-crocodile leather dress from Ashi Studio. She layered on diamonds, from a sleek necklace to stacked bracelets and statement earrings, turning the look into a true red carpet moment.