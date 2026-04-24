Jennie, Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber & Others Deliver Jaw-Dropping Fashion At Time100 Gala

Stars from across the globe came under one roof, and the red carpet quickly transformed into a high-fashion playground at the annual Time100 Gala in New York City on Thursday. Celebrating the world’s most influential voices, the evening wasn’t just about power and impact; it was also a masterclass in high fashion, with stars delivering some of the most stunning style moments.
Jennie
Blackpink member Jennie, who also made it to the TIME100 list this year, brought couture drama in a striking look from Schiaparelli. Her outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice in deep black and brown tones, layered with soft jersey textures. She paired it with a sleek velvet skirt, elevated by a sheer panel detail that subtly revealed the hips. A slim leather belt cinched the waist, while delicate diamond earrings added just the right amount of sparkle.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson leaned into soft elegance with a dreamy pastel gown from Valentino. The dress featured a beautifully pleated bodice that flowed into a graceful silhouette, while a cape attachment added a dramatic yet ethereal touch. A butterfly brooch secured the cape and dainty earrings sealed the look.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber stayed true to her signature aesthetic with a sleek lace gown from Saint Laurent. The strappy silhouette featured delicate floral detailing, giving it a romantic yet modern edge. She kept her styling effortlessly minimal with subtle earrings and a slim bracelet, keeping things chic and sultry.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña brought demure elegance to the carpet in a one-shoulder black midi dress by Givenchy, adorned with intricate silver lace ribbon embroidery. A thigh-high slit gave the outfit a contemporary edge, while diamond earrings, classic black heels, and a sleek clutch completed her polished ensemble.
Anok Yai
Anok Yai grabbed eyeballs in a jaw-dropping petroleum-crocodile leather dress from Ashi Studio. She layered on diamonds, from a sleek necklace to stacked bracelets and statement earrings, turning the look into a true red carpet moment.