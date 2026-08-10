Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Cry In Pain During Hot Wax Stunt: Here's What It Does To Skin

If you thought the recent rubber pellet stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was difficult to watch, the latest challenge has given viewers another reason to look away. The show’s newest ‘pain auction’ involved hot molten wax, with contestants having to endure the heat on their hands while competing for safety. The scenes of contestants crying and screaming have since sparked fresh conversations online about just how dangerous hot wax can be for the skin.

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What happened in the molten wax stunt?

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 pushed four contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, and Vishal Aditya Singh, into a challenge designed to test their pain tolerance.

Before the stunt began, Rohit explained the rules, and the contestants were told they could withdraw whenever they felt they could no longer continue. The challenge was also conducted under medical supervision.

The task required the contestants to collect hot molten wax on their hands for 10 minutes. The contestant who managed to accumulate the greatest amount would gain safety from elimination.

What initially appeared manageable quickly became difficult. As the wax continued to be poured, Ruhaanika was seen crying and screaming from the pain, while Rubina admitted that she was frightened and experiencing goosebumps. When the flow of wax intensified, Rubina described the stinging sensation as increasingly difficult to tolerate.

Ruhaanika eventually chose to quit the challenge. Harsh Gujral managed to complete the stunt and emerged as the winner, while the intense visuals left viewers debating the limits of pain-based challenges on the show.

Here's what it does to your skin

The science behind the discomfort is fairly straightforward: hot wax is a thermal hazard. When a heated substance comes into contact with skin, the heat can injure skin cells. The severity depends on factors including the wax temperature, how long it remains in contact with the skin, and how much skin is exposed. Thermal burns can range from superficial injuries to deeper burns.

As per Cleveland Clinic and other health reports, check out how hot wax can hamper your skin health.

It can cause thermal burn

Very hot wax can damage the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. A superficial or first-degree burn typically causes redness, warmth, and pain without blisters. More significant heat exposure can cause partial-thickness, or second-degree, burns that affect deeper skin layers.

Heat doesn't disappear immediately

Unlike briefly touching a hot object, wax can remain against the skin after being poured. The longer heated material stays in contact with the body, the greater the potential for tissue damage. Burn severity generally depends on both the temperature of the heat source and the duration of contact.

Blisters can develop

If the injury reaches deeper layers of the skin, blistering, swelling, discoloration, and significant pain can occur. These are characteristic features of partial-thickness burns.

Damaged skin can become vulnerable to infection

Once the skin barrier is broken, bacteria can enter more easily. This is particularly concerning when blisters rupture or when a larger area of skin has been injured. Medical evaluation is recommended for burns that are more serious than a minor superficial burn.

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More severe burns can leave marks

Deeper burns can lead to changes in skin colour and texture, and scarring is possible, particularly with second-degree or deeper injuries. The extent of lasting damage depends on the depth and size of the burn and how it heals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.