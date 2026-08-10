'Hardest Decisions Of My Life': Shruti Haasan Gives Up Adopted Persian Cat Aslan After Severe Allergies

Actress Shruti Haasan's decision to adopt a Persian kitten was meant to bring more love into her home. Instead, it led to a health battle she never saw coming. After developing severe allergies that continued despite multiple attempts to manage them, the actor and singer eventually had to say goodbye to Aslan, calling it one of the hardest decisions of her life.

Shruti Haasan opens up about giving up cat Aslan

In a deeply personal post on Substack on August 9, Shruti explained that she had recently been trying to find the right words to talk about a decision that had left her heartbroken.

Three months ago, she adopted a Persian kitten named Aslan, something she described as a particularly joyful experience because she has been a cat lover throughout her adult life.

"I’ve been a cat person my whole adult life," Shruti wrote, adding that she believes giving an animal a loving home is among the most rewarding experiences one can have.

According to her, Aslan arrived home playful, affectionate, and full of energy. She was excited to introduce him to her followers, although there was initially some difficulty getting him and her other cat, Clara, comfortable with each other. Eventually, that friction settled.

But just two days after Aslan came home, Shruti developed a severe skin reaction.

Her allergy became impossible to ignore

What initially appeared to be a reaction to something she had eaten soon became a much bigger concern. Shruti described developing a rash and boils across her face and sought help from her dermatologist to understand what was happening.

The possibility that Aslan could be triggering the reaction was particularly difficult for her to accept. She wrote about the “disappointing pit in my stomach” she felt when she realised that the kitten's fur and saliva could be contributing to her allergies.

Shruti tried several ways to make the situation work. She trimmed Aslan's hair, used air purifiers, wiped him down, and even changed his food. However, none of these measures resolved the problem, and allergy medication wasn't enough to control the reaction.

Eventually, she had to take strong medication to manage the allergy. “I genuinely thought over time we could figure this out together, me and Aslan,” she wrote.

So…. I put up a story recently saying I needed some quiet time to make a tough decision and that I would proceed to explain what I meant when I could process it better . I’m not feeling better about it but I thought I’ll explain what’s going on because sooner or later people are going to notice something that has truly broken my heart . This is a long explanation but please be patient . Three months ago I had the privilege of adopting a beautiful little Persian kitten called Aslan. I’ve been a cat person my whole adult life and I believe giving an animal a home is one of the greatest feelings you’ll ever feel knowing that hopefully their lives will be filled with love and comfort . Aslan came home adorable playful and truly one of the sweetest little kitties I’ve ever met . I was so happy to introduce him to all of you . There was a little friction getting him and Clara to get along but that too subsided over time . Two days after Aslan came home I broke out into a rash all over my face , straight up boils . I thought it’s because I over ate Mangoes and my skin was reacting . I spoke to my dermatologist and we tried to figure out what was going on . It was the most disappointing pit in my stomach kind of dread when I realised it could be Aslan and his spit and fur that’s causing the reaction . I tried trimming his hair , air purifiers, wiping him down and changing his food . Nothing worked . And no allergy medication was working to subside my boils either . Finally I was on some really strong medication to reduce the allergy . I genuinely thought over time we could figure this out together, me and Aslan . This also meant I couldn’t have him on my clothes and had to wash my hands every time I pet him . I would travel come back home and break out into those allergy boils every single time . It started affecting my work and my skin and most of all my state of mind . Trying to manage my allergy and love him in the way he deserves with cuddles and affection . After trying incessantly I realised when I returned from Chennai to Mumbai and broke out into allergies all over again and this time even worse that I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life . I had to call aslans foster mum who had him before me and put him Back up for adoption 💔 Aslan no longer lives with me and and his foster mum and I along with the support of my friends are working to re home him in a beautiful warm loving home through all the people we know that truly love and care for kitties . It’s been so heartbreaking I cannot even begin to describe the guilt and the pain I’m feeling not even being able to explain to an innocent soul who loves me and my home why he has to leave . Saying goodbye to him was painful in a way I cannot even begin to describe . Let this not be a story about failed adoption , I feel I failed with my allergies but providing a home to a beautiful little animal is one of the greatest things you can do. Please send Aslan all your love . And for those who thought I was unwell or something else this is what it was . The fear of explaining to you’ll what happened and the guilt I felt really had me caught in the tightest bind ever . There might be some of you who think why all this melodrama for a kitten , that only means you’ve never shared the true love of an animal who depends on you and loves you . For those of you who love your furry friends you know what this means . Saying goodbye to people is not even slightly close to what it means to say goodbye to an animal who cannot converse with you . Thankyou for you love always and your patience on this long explanation - Shruti haasan Read on Substack

It started affecting her work & mental well-being

The situation became increasingly difficult because Shruti wanted to continue giving Aslan the affection and closeness he needed while also protecting her own health.

She explained that she had to be extremely careful after touching him, including washing her hands and making sure he didn't get onto her clothes.

Even travelling away and returning home would trigger another reaction. “I would travel, come back home and break out into those allergy boils every single time,” she revealed.

Eventually, the impact went beyond her skin. Shruti said the allergy began interfering with her work, physical health, and state of mind, making it harder to maintain the kind of relationship with Aslan that she felt he deserved.

The situation reached a breaking point after she returned from Chennai to Mumbai and experienced an even more severe allergic reaction. “That I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life,” she wrote.

Aslan is now looking for new home

Shruti eventually contacted Aslan's foster mother, who had cared for him before his adoption, and made the painful decision to put him up for adoption again.

Aslan no longer lives with her. His former foster mother, along with Shruti and her friends, are now trying to find him a warm, loving home through people who genuinely care for cats.

For Shruti, however, rehoming him hasn't made the emotional weight disappear. "It’s been so heartbreaking,” she wrote, describing the guilt of not being able to explain to an innocent animal why he suddenly had to leave.

She also urged people not to view the situation as a “failed adoption”, explaining that her intention was always to give Aslan a loving home. “Let this not be a story about failed adoption,” she said, adding, “I feel I failed with my allergies.”

'Saying goodbye to him was painful'

Shruti's message also addressed those who might wonder why the decision has affected her so deeply.

“There might be some of you who think why all this melodrama for a kitten,” she wrote. But for her, the bond between a person and an animal cannot be reduced to simply owning a pet.

She explained that animals become part of a person's emotional world in ways that can be difficult to put into words, particularly because they cannot communicate their feelings in the same way humans do.

"Saying goodbye to people is not even slightly close to what it means to say goodbye to an animal who cannot converse with you," Shruti wrote. She ended by asking people to send their love to Aslan as he begins the search for a new family.