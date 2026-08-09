Inside Triptii Dimri's 'Happy Lil Home' Filled With Dogs, Cats & Cuddles

By: Aanchal C | August 09, 2026

Triptii Dimri gave fans a peek into her cosy world with a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her furry companions

In one adorable moment, the actress is seen snuggling close to her golden retriever, keeping things sweet and cosy

Another picture captures Triptii lovingly posing with her dog, who looks equally happy to be by her side

The photo series also features Triptii spending time with two adorable dogs, showing off her softer, playful side

The actress also shared a cosy moment with a black-and-white cat, proving her pet-filled home has room for both dogs and cats

One picture shows a cat and a dog lounging beside her while she read The Calamity Club, making for a relaxed homebody moment

Bringing the entire carousel together, Triptii captioned the post, “my happy lil home,” perfectly summing up the warmth and joy her furry companions bring to her everyday life

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