Kerala Honoured With Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023 | Canva

Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission won the Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023 for their sustainable and gender-inclusive initiatives on Friday, November 3. Kerala was selected for the Global Responsible Tourism Award along with Eswatini, a landlocked country in Southern Africa known for eco-friendly Ngwenya Glass.

Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission focuses on conserving nature and tangible and intangible heritage and making sure that the local communities benefit from tourism.

The Water STREET project was implemented in Maravanthuruthu in the Kottayam by Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission. It also promoted the ethnic and traditional foods of each locality, and provided authentic local food experiences enjoyed in local homes for tourists, besides helping local communities to generate extra income.

Kerala Honoured With Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023 | Canva

The Global Responsible Tourism Awards which cater to Africa, India and Latin America regions, were given in six categories including Best for Tackling Plastic Waste; Best for Meaningful Connections; Best for Local Sourcing - Craft and Food; Addressing Climate Change; Best for Diversity and Inclusion and Best for Nature-Positive Tourism.

Must-visit places in Kerala

Kerala is well known for its scenic beaches, backwaters in Alappuzha and Kollam, hill stations like Munnar, Wayanad etc. and wildlife sanctuaries. Alleppey in Kerala is known as 'The Venice of India'. The place is perfect for houseboat vacations in the backwaters.

Varkala Beach, Black Sand Beach in Varkala, Vembanad Beach, Cherai Beach, Lighthouse Beach in Kovalam, Periyar National Park, Guruvayur Temple and Athirapally Waterfalls are must-visit places in Kerala.