Keerthy Suresh Honours Her South Indian Roots In Kanchipuram Ensemble, Traditional Gold Jewellery At TIFF 2026

Keerthy Suresh at Toronto International Film Festival 2026 | Instagram

Keerthy Suresh has taken a piece of home with her to Toronto. As her latest film Dorothy made its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the National Award-winning actress made sure her red-carpet appearance was just as rooted in culture as it was glamorous.

Sharing a series of stunning pictures from the event, Keerthy wrote, “For Dorothy at the Toronto International Film Festival. A fusion of Kanchipuram Silk x Kaashu Maala — a celebration of my Tamil and Kerala roots here at Toronto.”

Take a look:

Keerthy Suresh stuns at TIFF in traditional look

Keerthy attended the prestigious film festival in a custom Kanchipuram ensemble created by Torani, which honoured her South Indian roots. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actress donned a deep wine-maroon silk skirt adorned with tiny gold motifs and a wide metallic-gold zari border along the hem.

She paired the skit with a matching blouse, featuring full-sleeves and a square neckline, that complemented the maroon skirt without overpowering it.

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Instead of a traditional dupatta, Keerthy wore a short, structured drape across her shoulders. It was wrapped and secured at the waist, creating a more sculptural layer around the outfit. Gold zari edging and tiny embellishments brought the drape into the same visual language as the skirt.

If the outfit established the mood, the jewellery made the South Indian influence even more apparent. Keerthy wore layers of statement gold necklaces, accentuated with matching gold earrings, an ear pin, bold rings and carried a small, round gold-toned potli-style clutch.

For beauty, Keerthy kept things polished and glamorous. She opted for a flawless base, brown smoky eyes, rosy cheeks with a hint of glitter and nude lips. Her hair was pulled back into a neat, sleek bun, leaving her neckline and elaborate jewellery completely visible.