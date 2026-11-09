KATSEYE's Lara Raj Celebrates Diwali 2026 In Her Grandmother's Heirloom Saree And We're In Love

KATSEYE's Lara Raj has a way of bringing a little piece of India into her appearances, whether it's through her signature Om pendant, a traditional maang tikka or a bindi. The singer never misses an opportunity to embrace her roots, and her latest festive look was no exception. She gave her Diwali wardrobe a personal touch this year by choosing to wear her grandmother's saree, turning a family heirloom into a beautiful fashion moment. For Lara, it was also a way of keeping a little piece of home and her Tamil heritage close, even while being away.

Sharing pictures of her outfit on social media, the singer wished everyone a happy Deepavali and wrote, "Wearing my grandma’s sari so she is with me in spirit 🤍 Love and light to all :)" And honestly, that makes the look all the more special.

Take a look:

Lara Raj drapes a beautiful pink saree from her grandmother's collection

Lara chose a beautiful pink saree with a glossy, light-catching finish that gave the fabric a lovely festive sheen. Keeping the design understated, the saree featured a fine gold zari border along its edges, adding just enough traditional detailing without making the look feel too heavy.

She kept the draping classic, allowing the pallu to fall diagonally across her torso and over one shoulder, with the remaining fabric flowing gracefully behind her. The simplicity of the drape let the saree's colour and sentimental value do all the talking.

For a striking contrast, Lara paired it with a rich green blouse. The fitted design featured short sleeves and a lustrous finish that complemented the sheen of the pink saree. The combination of pink and green brought a vibrant festive feel to the ensemble while keeping its traditional charm intact.

While the six-yard was minimal and classic, Lara didn't hold back on the traditional accessories. She completed the saree with an ornate maang tikka, a statement necklace and matching dangling earrings. A delicate nose ring added another timeless detail, while her signature Om pendant brought a personal touch to the jewellery mix.

Her wrists were adorned with multiple gold bangles and bracelets, adding to the festive appeal. But one detail we particularly loved was the string of fresh white jasmine flowers tucked into her hair. The floral addition brought a familiar South Indian touch to the look and beautifully complemented the pink-and-green colour combination.

For her beauty choices, Lara kept things glamorous without taking away from the traditional outfit. She wore her long hair in soft waves, with a few sections framing her face while the rest was swept away from the crown. Her makeup featured a luminous base, kajal-adorned eyes, rosy cheeks and dramatic lashes that added definition. She rounded it off with muted pink lips, keeping the overall beauty look balanced and polished.