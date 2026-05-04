Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Make First Appearance After Birth Of Baby Boy At Mumbai Airport, Twin In Chic Black Looks – Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport | Instagram

When it comes to effortless couple style, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have just raised the bar again. The duo was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance together after welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan, in November 2025 – and let’s just say new parents have never looked this chic. Walking hand in hand and flashing warm smiles, the couple kept things low-key yet undeniably stylish.

Watch the video below:

Katrina's 'new mom' glow

Katrina exuded a new-mom glow in a head-to-toe black ensemble that felt equal parts relaxed and refined. She leaned into her signature understated aesthetic in an oversized trench-style coat, layered over a coordinated black outfit featuring easy, loose-fit bottoms.

The actress added a sporty twist with chunky black-and-white sneakers and oversized sunglasses, keeping things fuss-free. Her beauty look stayed minimal with soft makeup, a hint of pink on the lips, and straight, open hair.

Vicky's smart casual moment

Vicky, on the other hand, complemented Katrina's monochrome mood with a smart-casual look that blended rugged charm with comfort. He threw on a brown suede jacket over a basic black T-shirt, pairing it with relaxed black trousers.

Crisp white sneakers kept the look clean and balanced, while a dark cap added a sporty edge. His neatly groomed beard and easygoing smile tied the whole look together, giving off an effortlessly cool energy.