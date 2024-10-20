Karwa Chauth Time 2024: Know When Will Moon Rise In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Cities

Karwa Chauth 2024 | Canva

The auspicious festival Karwa Chauth is being observed today i.e. Sunday, October 20. This Hindu celebration is observed by married women for their husband's good health and longevity. On this day, wives keep Karwa Chauth 'nirjal' vrat (waterless fast) for their husbands with great love and sincerity.

Karwa Chauth vrat is a significant ritual of this beloved celebration. The fasting rules can differ from other Hindu festivals as it is more severe fast according to old practices.

On Karwa Chauth, devotees honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and observe the Nirjala vrat, or waterless fast, from sunrise to moonrise. Individuals observing fast can break their Karwa Chauth vrat only after sighting the moon. Keep reading to know city-wise moonrise timing and muhurat.

Karwa Chauth 2024 shub muhurat

Karwa Chauth is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, which, according to the Purnimanta calendar, occurs in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival starts in the month of Ashwin for people who reside in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra that use the Amanta calendar. However, India observes Karwa Chauth on the same day.

As per Drik Panchang, the celebration of Karwa Chauth is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, 2024. On this day, you will have 1 hour and 16 minutes of worship time from 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM. Additionally, after the moon rises at 7:58 PM, you can perform moon worship and offer Arghya.

City-wise Karwa Chauth Moonrise timings:

Here are the moonrise timings and muhurat for cities on on Karwa Chauth 2024, as per timeanddate.com.

Delhi: 19:54 PM

Mumbai: 20:37 PM

Greater Noida: 19:53 PM

Kanpur: 19:47 PM

Jaipur: 20:05 PM

Dehradun: 19:46 PM

Bengaluru: 20:32 PM

Chennai: 20:20 PM

Hyderabad: 20:18 PM

Ahmedabad: 20:28 PM

Kolkata: 19:24 PM