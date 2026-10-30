Karwa Chauth 2026 In Mumbai: Married Women Celebrate With Moon-Sighting Rituals And Festive Gatherings, See Visuals

Mumbai celebrates Karwa Chauth 2026 | ANI photo

Mumbai embraced the festive spirit of Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 29, as women came together to observe the traditional rituals and celebrate the occasion. From dressing up in colourful ethnic outfits to waiting for the Moon and performing the customary sieve ceremony, the city witnessed several moments of devotion and togetherness.

Photographs from different parts of Mumbai captured women following age-old traditions, with the evening's celebrations reaching their highlight after the Moon appeared at around 9:20 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2026 celebration in Mumbai | ANI photo

Women perform traditional moon-sighting rituals

Visuals shared by ANI showed groups of women dressed in vibrant sarees and traditional ensembles, holding decorated sieves with lit diyas as they performed the moon-sighting ritual. In one photograph, married women were seen raising their sieves towards the Moon, with the glow of the lamps illuminating their faces.

Another frame captured women looking at their husbands through the sieve, a familiar Karwa Chauth custom observed in many households.

Karwa Chauth 2026 celebration in Mumbai | ANI photo

The photographs also offered a glimpse of the festive details that accompanied the rituals. Women were seen wearing colourful dupattas draped over their heads, traditional jewellery, ornate bangles and mehendi.

Some gathered with puja items, including brass vessels, flowers and lit lamps, as they took part in the evening prayers. The images reflected the community spirit of the festival, with women observing the rituals together.

Karwa Chauth celebrations in Malad

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The celebrations extended to residential communities as well. Video shared by IANS showed women at Omkar Alta Monte Tower in Malad coming together after moonrise to break their fast. The gathering marked the end of a day-long observance, with women completing the customary rituals before resuming their meals.

With moonrise bringing the day's fast to a close, Mumbai's Karwa Chauth celebrations were marked by traditional ceremonies, festive attire and shared moments among families and neighbours.