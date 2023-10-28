Karwa Chauth 2023: From Timings To Sargi Thali; Know All About The Festival

Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival where married women observe this day with fasting and rituals, praying for the long and prosperous lives of their husbands. The festival is primarily celebrated in North India, including regions like Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

This year, Karwa Chauth is scheduled to be observed on November 1.

Rituals

Many women, particularly those in Punjabi culture, receive a special pre-dawn meal known as 'sargi' from their mothers-in-law. This tradition is an integral part of Karwa Chauth fasting, and it holds special significance in marital relationships. It typically includes a variety of delicious and delightful foods carefully selected to provide sustenance throughout the day of fasting. Sargi often contains fruits, dry fruits, and sweets. It also includes items like jewellery and sarees as tokens of goodwill and blessings.

Women apply intricate henna designs and don traditional attire, such as sarees or lehengas. In the evening, women from the community come together to hear the story of Karwa Chauth, with variations present in different communities. The storyteller is often an elder woman or a priest. During the puja, a ceremonial pot called 'Karwa' plays an essential role and is often given as a charitable offering to a Brahmin or an eligible woman.

As the moon rises, women either gaze directly at it or its reflection in water through a sieve. Water is offered to the moon in a ritual called 'Argh.' Subsequently, the husband takes water from the ceremonial tray (puja thali) and offers it to his wife, signifying the end of her fast. To mark the occasion, a festive feast is served, bringing the day's observance to a joyous conclusion.

Timings

The fasting period is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm.

Karwa Chauth puja is scheduled to take place from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm.

Moonrise time is at 8:15 pm.

Chaturthi tithi will start on October 31 at 9:30 pm and conclude on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

